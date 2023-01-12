iRhythm Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $105.22 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,945,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $12,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.