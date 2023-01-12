iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP opened at $97.26 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.

