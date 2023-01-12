iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $176,542,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,401,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 713,867 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.47. 549,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,426,676. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $144.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

