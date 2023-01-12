iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

