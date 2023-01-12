iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 92,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,958 shares.The stock last traded at $49.21 and had previously closed at $49.12.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

