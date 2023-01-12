iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

