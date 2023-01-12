iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Raised by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. 22,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,356. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

