iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 990,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

