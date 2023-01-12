iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Holdings Increased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

