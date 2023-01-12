iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,736,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $22,219,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.59 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

