iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stake Reduced by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,172 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

