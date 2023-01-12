iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Holdings Decreased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMB stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.