iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 240,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,012,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.