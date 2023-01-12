iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

