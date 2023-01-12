iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,145,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $47.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

