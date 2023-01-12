iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 525,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 196,474 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 227,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 126,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

