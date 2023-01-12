iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 166,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,663,905 shares.The stock last traded at $43.05 and had previously closed at $42.98.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 262,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.