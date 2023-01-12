iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

MUB stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $115.55.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

