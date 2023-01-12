iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 17.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $71,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.37. 9,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $262.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

