iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWF stock opened at $221.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $297.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

