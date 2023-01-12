iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 437,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,969,971 shares.The stock last traded at $182.00 and had previously closed at $182.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

