iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Lifted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $522,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.51. 448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,228. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $282.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.