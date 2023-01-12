iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

