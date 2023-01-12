iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $253.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $282.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.55.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.