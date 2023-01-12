iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,908. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.