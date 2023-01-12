iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is West Coast Financial LLC’s Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 12.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $65,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 214,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,813. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

