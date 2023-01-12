iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

