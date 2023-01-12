iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

