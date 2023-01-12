iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 216,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IHI opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.