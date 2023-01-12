iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Increased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $89.54 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.