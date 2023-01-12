J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT Raised to GBX 228 at Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 228 ($2.78) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 280 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.81) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 13,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

