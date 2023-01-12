J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $484.31 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

