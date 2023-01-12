J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,805,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,675,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 287,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,152,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 191,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.