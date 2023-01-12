J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.