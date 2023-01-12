J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $145.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

