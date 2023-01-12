J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.12. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

