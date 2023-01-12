J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $70.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $81.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

