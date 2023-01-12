James Investment Research Inc. Buys 1,724 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GEO opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

