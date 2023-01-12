James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Capri by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

