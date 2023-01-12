James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kroger by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

