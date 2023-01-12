James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

