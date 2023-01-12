James Investment Research Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

