James Investment Research Inc. Has $65,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.69 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.06.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

