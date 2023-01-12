James Investment Research Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $452.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

