James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,473 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GEO opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

