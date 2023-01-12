James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 724,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

