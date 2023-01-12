James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 1.8 %

AES stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.