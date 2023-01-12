James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 45.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 681.8% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 96,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.