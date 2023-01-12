James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,910,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6,489.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,285,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,273,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,902,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32.

