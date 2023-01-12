James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.